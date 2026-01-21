Day in Kharkiv region: 8 settlements under attack, 5 wounded, damage reported

Over the past day, 20 January 2025, eight settlements in the Kharkiv region were hit by enemy strikes.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Oleh Synehubov, on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

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There are casualties

As noted, five people were injured as a result of the shelling.

A 41-year-old man was injured in the village of Husynka; in the city of Chuhuiv, a 56-year-old woman and two men, aged 78 and 74, suffered acute stress reactions; in the village of Sadove, a 55-year-old woman suffered an acute stress reaction.

What did the occupiers use to attack the Kharkiv region?

The enemy actively used various types of weapons in the Kharkiv region:

6 KABs;

9 UAVs of the Geran-2 type;

1 Molniya-type UAV;

1 FPV drone.

Read also: A woman was killed and 13 people were injured as a result of enemy shelling in the Kharkiv region. PHOTO report

Consequences

Civilian infrastructure was damaged and destroyed:

In the Izium district, a private house was damaged (village of Oskil);

In the Bohodukhiv district, damage in an open area (Bohodukhiv town); 1 private house (Peremoha village);

In the Chuhuiv district, the roof of an apartment building was damaged (village of Staryi Saltiv); 2 private houses, 2 farm buildings, and 5 private houses were damaged (town of Chuhuiv);

in the Lozova district, damage to factory infrastructure (village of Blyznyuky); damage to 6 private houses (village of Sadove);

in the Kupianskyi district, a car was damaged (village of Podobivka).







See more: Aggressor launched missile strike on Kryvyi Rih. Two people killed in Synelnykivskyi district as result of shelling. PHOTOS