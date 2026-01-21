Aggressor launched missile strike on Kryvyi Rih. Two people killed in Synelnykove district as result of shelling

On the night of 21 January, Russian aggressors launched a missile strike on Kryvyi Rih in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported on Telegram channel by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.

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There is damage

According to the RMA, the attack damaged nine private houses, five apartment buildings, an administrative building, and a car.

Read more: Russian drones strike infrastructure in Kryvyi Rih





Shelling of the Synelnykivskyi district

It is also noted that the enemy targeted the Synelnykivskyi district with UAVs. The Vasylkivska and Rozdorska communities were affected.

"A 77-year-old man and a 72-year-old woman were killed. A 53-year-old woman was injured. She was hospitalised in a moderate condition," the report said.

Fires broke out. Three private homes were damaged.

See more: Occupiers struck Kryvyi Rih and two districts of Dnipropetrovsk region: houses and gas pipelines were damaged. PHOTOS











