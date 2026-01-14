Occupiers struck Kryvyi Rih and two districts of Dnipropetrovsk region: houses and gas pipelines were damaged. PHOTOS

Throughout the day on 14 January, Russian troops struck Kryvyi Rih and settlements in the Nikopol and Synelnykove districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region, causing destruction.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.

More news on Censor.NET Telegram channel

Nikopol district

Throughout the day, the aggressor struck Nikopol and the surrounding area – the communities of Pokrovske, Marhanets, Myrove, and Chervonohryhorivka. They used FPV drones and artillery.

As a result of the attacks, six private houses, a garage, and gas pipelines were damaged.

Read more: Russian drones strike infrastructure in Kryvyi Rih

Kryvyi Rih and Synelnykivskyi district

The enemy directed UAVs at Kryvyi Rih and the Bohynivka community in the Synelnykove district. In the latter, a house and a farm building caught fire.

It is noted that no one was injured as a result of the shelling.

Consequences of the shelling











