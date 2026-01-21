Government allocates UAH 2.56 billion for distributed generation generators, - Svyrydenko

The government is currently mobilising all available resources to increase distributed generation amid the challenging situation in the energy sector.

This was announced by Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, according to Censor.NET.

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What is provided for?

According to her, an order has already been issued to allocate UAH 2.56 billion from the state budget reserve fund for the purchase of mobile distributed generation equipment to produce heat and electricity where it is most needed right now.

"These funds will be used to purchase high-power generators for the Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, Sumy, Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions. This equipment can be redirected to other regions where there is an urgent need," she explained.

Read more: Svyrydenko announces deliveries of generators and transformers from Azerbaijan, Slovakia and Czech Republic

Procurement will be carried out using simplified procedures without delays. A responsible customer has been separately identified and a clear procedure for the use of generation has been established for heat, water supply and wastewater disposal facilities.

"In the context of constant Russian attacks on energy infrastructure, we need not only large energy facilities, but also smaller distributed generation installations that are independent of centralised networks," the Prime Minister added.

What preceded it?

As reported, hostile attacks have caused new power outages in four regions. The situation in the capital region is difficult.

The enemy also struck a DTEK energy facility in the Odesa region, causing significant damage.

Read more: 520,000 subscribers are currently without power in Kharkiv region, with outages lasting 10 hours, - Syniehubov