Svyrydenko announces deliveries of generators and transformers from Azerbaijan, Slovakia and Czech Republic

A new batch of international assistance aimed at supporting the energy system and the population’s humanitarian needs will arrive in Ukraine in the near future.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated in a statement by Ukraine’s Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko.

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According to the head of government, the assistance includes generators, transformers, cable products, medical equipment and other critical resources that will arrive from Azerbaijan, Slovakia and the Czech Republic. All shipments will be directed toward restoring infrastructure damaged as a result of massive enemy shelling.

The Prime Minister stressed that international support remains key to the stable operation of the energy sector and meeting citizens’ basic needs during the winter period.

"We are grateful to all our partners for their continued support and assistance already provided. All of this is directed toward restoring heat and electricity in our people’s homes and rebuilding energy facilities after extremely difficult attacks," Svyrydenko said.

Read more: "Quite strict" emergency restrictions introduced in some regions, Ukrenergo says

Partners’ assistance for energy stability

Separately, Yuliia Svyrydenko said that as early as next week, Ireland will transfer another €25 million to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund. The funds will be used to purchase backup equipment and carry out emergency restoration work.

The government emphasizes that the Energy Support Fund remains one of the key tools for rapid response to the aftermath of Russian attacks on energy infrastructure. International contributions make it possible to quickly provide regions with the necessary equipment and materials.

Read more: Enemy attacked Vinnytsia region: critical infrastructure facility hit

Food reserves and preparedness for emergencies

In addition to the energy issue, the Prime Minister instructed to strengthen preparations for possible emergencies in the area of food security. In particular, the State Emergency Service is to establish closer coordination with food producers in the regions.

The goal is to create operational food reserves in case feeding points need to be deployed in the event of prolonged power outages or other crisis scenarios. The State Emergency Service has also been tasked with working out a mechanism for short-term backup power supply for enterprises that produce basic food products.

At the same time, Svyrydenko assured that as of now the situation with food supply is stable, and the production capacities of Ukrainian enterprises exceed the country’s domestic needs.

Energy workers are currently handling the aftermath of a massive Russian strike that damaged both generation facilities and electricity transmission and distribution grids. In this regard, emergency consumption restrictions have been introduced in many regions, and in some oblasts they are quite strict, Ukrenergo reported.

See more: Azerbaijan sends another shipment of electrical equipment to Ukraine worth $1m. PHOTOS