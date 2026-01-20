"Quite strict" emergency restrictions introduced in some regions, Ukrenergo says
Energy workers continue handling the aftermath of a massive Russian strike that damaged both generation facilities and electricity transmission and distribution grids.
Censor.NET reports this, citing Ukrenergo.
In this regard, emergency consumption restrictions have been introduced in many regions, and in some regions, they are quite strict.
According to the information, the most difficult electricity supply situation remains in Kyiv and Kyiv region, as well as in Kharkiv, Sumy, Donetsk, and Poltava regions. The duration of forced power outages outside scheduled timetables is the longest there.
Energy workers urge customers, when electricity is available, to reduce the use of high-power appliances as much as possible, not to switch on energy-intensive equipment simultaneously after power is restored, and, if possible, to shift such processes to nighttime hours.
Background
- As noted, on the night of 20 January 2026, Russian troops attacked the territory of Kyiv with strike drones. The Air Force also reported ballistic missile launches, including towards the capital.
- In addition, the enemy launched Tu-95MS aircraft. Monitoring channels are reporting on possible missile launches.
- According to the Kyiv City State Administration, metro trains will run with changes due to the energy situation.
- 5635 high-rise buildings were left without heating, and the left bank without water.
- The shelling damaged a school, houses, and non-residential premises in the Dniprovskyi district.
- In addition, the Russians attacked the Kyiv region: a man was killed in the Bucha district, and a petrol station was damaged.
- As a result of the nightly enemy attack, there was a hit on a critical infrastructure facility in the Vinnytsia region.
- A critical infrastructure facility in the Rivne region was attacked.
- In the Poltava region, an industrial facility was hit.
- In the Kherson region, four people were injured as a result of Russian attacks.
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