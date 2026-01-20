"Quite strict" emergency restrictions introduced in some regions, Ukrenergo says

Energy workers continue handling the aftermath of a massive Russian strike that damaged both generation facilities and electricity transmission and distribution grids.

Censor.NET reports this, citing Ukrenergo.

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In this regard, emergency consumption restrictions have been introduced in many regions, and in some regions, they are quite strict.

According to the information, the most difficult electricity supply situation remains in Kyiv and Kyiv region, as well as in Kharkiv, Sumy, Donetsk, and Poltava regions. The duration of forced power outages outside scheduled timetables is the longest there.

Read more: Enemy attacked Vinnytsia region: critical infrastructure facility hit

Energy workers urge customers, when electricity is available, to reduce the use of high-power appliances as much as possible, not to switch on energy-intensive equipment simultaneously after power is restored, and, if possible, to shift such processes to nighttime hours.

Read more: As result of night attack, there is power outage in Kyiv and six regions, with most difficult situation in capital region, - Ministry of Energy

Background

Read more: Chuhuiv in Kharkiv region left without electricity due to Russian strikes