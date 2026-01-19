Chuhuiv in Kharkiv region left without electricity due to Russian strikes

The city of Chuhuiv in the Kharkiv region has been completely cut off from the centralized power supply due to massive Russian shelling of critical infrastructure.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a press release from the Chuhuiv City Council press service.

According to local authorities, electricity has also been completely cut off in the village of Kochetok. This was caused by numerous strikes on energy facilities in the region by Russian troops.

The situation with public utilities in the city

Despite the lack of electricity, heating and water systems in Chuhuiv are operating normally. Household waste is being collected according to the approved schedule without any changes.

Medical institutions, social services, and administrative service centers continue to operate. Employees remain at their workplaces, and communications in the city remain stable.

"We prepared for this situation and did everything possible in advance to minimize its negative impact," said Chuhuiv Mayor Halina Mynaieva.

Restoration of power supply and attacks by the Russian Federation

The city council noted that all energy resources are being directed toward restoring power supply in Chuhuiv and surrounding settlements as quickly as possible.

We remind you that on the night of January 19, Russian troops carried out an attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure. As a result of the strikes, consumers in the Odesa, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions were left without electricity.