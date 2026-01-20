Azerbaijan sends another shipment of electrical equipment to Ukraine worth $1m

Another batch of humanitarian aid containing electrical equipment has been sent from the Sumgait Technological Park to Ukraine from Azerbaijan.

According to Censor.NET, citing AZERTAC, the shipment was arranged by the Ministry of Energy in accordance with an order of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, dated January 16, 2026.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What Azerbaijan provided

The humanitarian cargo included:

12 low-voltage panels,

11 generators,

5 transformers, and

27,000 meters of cables and wires.

The total value of the aid, organised on the basis of a request from the Ukrainian side, is US$1 million.

Read more: Russian army occupied Azerbaijan in 1920, - Aliyev











It is noted that Azerbaijan has previously sent humanitarian aid to Ukraine related to electricity supply. The total value of humanitarian assistance provided by Azerbaijan to Ukraine, including aid for recovery and reconstruction, has already exceeded $45 million.

Read more: Germany provides Ukraine with €60m for energy support