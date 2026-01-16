Germany provides Ukraine with €60m for energy support

Germany is allocating 60 million euros to Ukraine for winter and energy support.

Censor.NET reports that Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said this.

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"I highly appreciate Germany’s additional €60 million package for winter and energy support for Ukraine, announced today by my friend and colleague Minister Johann Wadephul," Sybiha wrote.

He noted that this assistance will help keep and protect our people warm by strengthening heating and heat supply systems, with a special focus on frontline regions.

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Sybiha noted that Ukraine values Germany’s unwavering solidarity.