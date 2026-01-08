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Power engineers in Kyiv and region switch to enhanced mode due to cold snap, DTEK says

power

In Kyiv and the Kyiv region, power engineers are switching to an enhanced work regime due to a forecasted sharp cold snap and deteriorating weather conditions.

Censor.NET reports this, citing DTEK.

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"Kyiv and Kyiv region: we are switching to an enhanced work regime due to severe weather. Wind gusts and a significant cold snap of around 10 degrees below zero are expected. Such weather may last for a week," the company said.

In this regard, emergency crews are working around the clock to respond promptly to possible emergencies in the power grids.

Read more: Enemy attacked energy facilities in Dnipropetrovsk region, causing power outages, - Ministry of Energy

At the same time, residents of Kyiv and the Kyiv region were urged to use electricity sparingly to avoid overloading the grid during the cold spell.

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energy (1115) DTEK (171)
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