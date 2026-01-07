Enemy attacked energy facilities in Dnipropetrovsk region, causing power outages, - Ministry of Energy

As of the morning of 7 January, the situation in Ukraine's energy system remains difficult due to constant Russian attacks, but it is under control.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Ministry of Energy.

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Attack on the energy sector of Dnipropetrovsk region

As noted, last night the enemy attacked energy infrastructure facilities in the Dnipropetrovsk region. As a result of the attack, some consumers are without power this morning. Emergency repair work is ongoing.

"After restoration work, power supply has been fully restored in the city of Slavutych, which was attacked the day before. The city has power again," the Ministry of Energy reminded.

Read more: All of Slavutych now has electricity, homes are powered up, - RMA

Network restrictions in Odesa region

Due to damage caused by previous missile and drone attacks, the distribution system operator continues to apply network restrictions in the Odesa region. Emergency repair work in the region is ongoing.

"In some of the regions with the most severe energy shortages, the situation is gradually improving. This has been made possible by the work of repair crews and a review of the actual lists of critical infrastructure facilities.

Read more: Emergency power cuts have been implemented in Sumy, Kharkiv and Poltava regions

Due to unfavourable weather conditions, consumers in the Kyiv and Zakarpattia regions are without power this morning. Repair crews are working to restore power supply," the statement said.