All of Slavutych now has electricity, homes are powered up, - RMA

Slavutych in the Kyiv region has power again. Electricity supply in the city has been fully restored, and people's homes have been powered up.

This was announced on Telegram channel by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Mykola Kalashnyk, according to Censor.NET.

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The power has been restored to the city

"I would like to thank the energy workers, rescuers, utility workers and local authorities for their coordinated and dedicated work. They worked tirelessly, in difficult conditions, to restore power to families as soon as possible.

Special thanks go to the residents of Slavutych for their endurance, patience, mutual support and responsible attitude. At times like these, the strength of the community and true unity are particularly evident," he said.

Read more: Emergency power cuts have been implemented in Sumy, Kharkiv and Poltava regions

What preceded it?

On the night of 5 January 2025, Russian troops attacked energy facilities in the Kyiv region.

It later became known that Slavutych had been left without power due to the enemy attack.

An apartment building was damaged in Slavutych. As a result of the attack, the city was left without centralised power supply, leaving nearly 8,500 families without electricity.

See more: Ruscists attacked Kharkiv’s energy infrastructure with missiles: damage is significant. PHOTO