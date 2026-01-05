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News Photo Attacks on the energy sector Kharkiv region
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Ruscists attacked Kharkiv’s energy infrastructure with missiles: damage is significant. PHOTO

Russia launched a massive attack on Kharkiv’s energy infrastructure: what is known about the consequences?

Russian invaders have launched a series of strikes on energy facilities in Kharkiv.

This was reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"The enemy deliberately launched five missile strikes on Kharkiv's energy infrastructure.

We have suffered very significant damage," said the city's leader.

According to the regional prosecutor's office, the Russian army attacked the city with five missiles.

Their type will be determined after the necessary expert investigations have been carried out.

Russia launched a massive attack on Kharkiv's energy infrastructure: what is known about the consequences?
Russia launched a massive attack on Kharkiv's energy infrastructure: what is known about the consequences?

Read more: Enemy attacking Kharkiv with missiles: at least 5 strikes have been recorded (updated)

What preceded this?

Read more: Russia attacked humanitarian aid station in Kherson region with drones: one man killed, others wounded

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