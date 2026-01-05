Ruscists attacked Kharkiv’s energy infrastructure with missiles: damage is significant. PHOTO
Russian invaders have launched a series of strikes on energy facilities in Kharkiv.
This was reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov, according to Censor.NET.
Details
"The enemy deliberately launched five missile strikes on Kharkiv's energy infrastructure.
We have suffered very significant damage," said the city's leader.
According to the regional prosecutor's office, the Russian army attacked the city with five missiles.
Their type will be determined after the necessary expert investigations have been carried out.
What preceded this?
- On the afternoon of 5 January, Russian occupiers launched at least five strikes on Kharkiv. The Russians attacked with missiles and drones.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password