Ruscists attacked Kharkiv’s energy infrastructure with missiles: damage is significant. PHOTO

Russian invaders have launched a series of strikes on energy facilities in Kharkiv.

This was reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

"The enemy deliberately launched five missile strikes on Kharkiv's energy infrastructure.

We have suffered very significant damage," said the city's leader.

According to the regional prosecutor's office, the Russian army attacked the city with five missiles.

Their type will be determined after the necessary expert investigations have been carried out.





Read more: Enemy attacking Kharkiv with missiles: at least 5 strikes have been recorded (updated)

What preceded this?

On the afternoon of 5 January, Russian occupiers launched at least five strikes on Kharkiv. The Russians attacked with missiles and drones.

Read more: Russia attacked humanitarian aid station in Kherson region with drones: one man killed, others wounded