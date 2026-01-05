Russia attacked humanitarian aid station in Kherson region with drones: one man killed, others wounded

Russian drones attacked a humanitarian aid distribution point in one of the settlements of the Dariivka community. A 64-year-old man was killed and two people were wounded.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin.

"At least three drones were directed by the occupiers at the premises where local residents were receiving essential supplies," the statement said.

Victim and victims

A 64-year-old man was killed as a result of the Russian attack. A 79-year-old woman and a 71-year-old man were also injured. They suffered blast injuries and shrapnel wounds.

The ambulance crew transported the victims to the hospital in moderate condition. They are receiving all necessary medical care.

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