Ukraine is now number one in Europe in technology – Zelenskyy

Drone Industry

Ukraine is currently number one in Europe in terms of technology. In particular, Ukraine is a leader in the production of drones and electronic warfare systems.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this at the second National Forum of Talented Youth in Kyiv on Friday, January 23, Interfax-Ukraine reports, according to Censor.NET.

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Growth in technological capability

"During the war, Ukraine has grown enormously in technological capability. We are number one in Europe, that is a fact," the head of state said.

Zelenskyy noted that everything that is working for the front today will work for the peace process in peacetime.

"The same frontline medicine will work exclusively for the civilian sector after the end of the war," the president said.

Read more: Germany to take part in innovative project to develop drone assault units, Fedorov says

Drone and electronic warfare production

Zelenskyy also stressed that Ukraine is already a leader in drone production and electronic warfare systems.

According to him, "we are already moving away from artillery, which was very much needed just yesterday, because of the technological nature of this war."

The head of state added that today the enemy suffers 90% of its losses due to drones.

Read more: Sternenko becomes Defense Ministry adviser on UAV use at front