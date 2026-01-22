Sternenko becomes Defense Ministry adviser on UAV use at front

Drone Industry

Newly appointed Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said that volunteer and activist Serhii Sternenko has become his adviser on increasing the use of drones at the front.

Fedorov said this on social media, Censor.NET reports.

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Sternenko’s tasks

The head of the Defense Ministry recalled that Sternenko recently had a conversation with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, so now they are "deepening cooperation to carry out the tasks set."

"From now on, Serhii will be my adviser on increasing the use of UAVs at the front. His experience will help us implement a shared vision for increasing the effectiveness of unmanned units.

There are several tracks the Ministry of Defense needs to work on already now. The first is basic support for drone units. Supplies also need to be systematized — troops must receive effective weapons that work here and now," Fedorov stressed.

Read more: Ukraine to get its own Mavic analog with longer flight range, Fedorov says

Analytics and improving effectiveness

According to available data, about 50 out of 400 drone units account for almost 70% of all enemy strikes. The task of the Ministry of Defense is to help the remaining units rapidly build up their capabilities.

To this end, they plan to strengthen training, analysis of combat operations, and the exchange of practical experience between units. All decisions will be made taking into account real data from the front and feedback from servicemembers.

Shared vision

"We share a vision of increasing the effectiveness of drone units. I am confident that together we will be able to implement everything planned, help each crew grow, and reach a new level," Fedorov added.

Sternenko also commented on the appointment at the Ministry of Defense.

"My vision for the development of unmanned technologies and, overall, for our defense almost completely coincides with the minister’s vision, so I am ready to help implement his strategy.

Russian occupiers must be killed on an industrial scale. To achieve this, we will create new opportunities for our military, including drone units. We will remove obstacles and help scale up the best experience to strengthen the Defense Forces — in the interests of the Ukrainian soldier and the country," he wrote.

See more: UK representatives see latest version of Ukraine’s Octopus interceptor drone, Defense Ministry says. PHOTO