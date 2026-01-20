Ukraine to get its own Mavic analog with longer flight range, Fedorov says

Drone Industry

Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov hopes that Ukraine will soon find a replacement for Mavics.

He said this while speaking to the media, a Censor.NET correspondent reports.

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What is known?

"It is important to find a replacement for Mavics and other Chinese drones. A Mavic analog: Fedorov announced the emergence of a new drone in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This month, we are already testing a certain solution. We will have our own Mavic analog: the camera is the same, but the flight range is longer. This direction needs to be developed," the minister said.

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He noted that thanks to ePoints, his team fully understands what is happening with drones.

Mission control

"We will soon launch a revolutionary Mission control project: each crew will enter into the system the type of UAV, where it is flying, from which location, and so on. This will make it possible to better understand the situation on the line of contact and the effectiveness of drone use," Fedorov said.

Read more: Goal is to build anti-drone dome over Ukraine, Fedorov says on Yelizarov’s appointment

"Thanks to Mission control, we will cover the entire drone cycle: procurement, deliveries, and then use on the battlefield. Through ePoints, we currently see only mission completion reports, while it is important for us to have a complete picture, including results and accumulated experience. We worked on the Mission control functionality for two years. The next step is launching Mission control for artillery," he added.

"It is very important that we have started to count everything systematically. Soon we will have complete information on drone crews: commanders, their monthly rankings, and statistics for the entire corps. We need to see the full picture to simplify and speed up managerial decision-making. We have a department of the mathematics of war, created back in Brave1," the head of the Defense Ministry concluded.

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