From warehouse to unit in day: Armed Forces of Ukraine move drone distribution to digital format

Drone Industry

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have launched a fully automated system for distributing UAVs among military units. Thanks to the digitalization of logistics, units will receive UAVs 2–3 times faster—on average, within one day from the moment a drone arrives at a warehouse.

Censor.NET reports that Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said this.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"Fast logistics of enemy strike assets is a key challenge for unit effectiveness on the battlefield. ‘Manual’ distribution of drones among units caused a number of problems: duplicate requests, slow issuance, errors due to the human factor, and outdated data. Troops could not plan operations without a clear understanding of the timelines for receiving UAVs," he wrote.

Read more: UK seeks to adopt Ukraine’s experience in countering drones

Automation helped cut drone delivery time to the military

As the minister noted, a fully automated distribution of UAVs among military units has now been launched. The path of a drone from arrival at a warehouse to receipt by a unit has been reduced 2–3 times—to about one day.

Thanks to automation, we get quality data that makes it possible to:

see unit requests in real time in a single system;

know the number of drones in warehouses;

generate issuance orders in a matter of minutes;

plan supplies without delays and duplication.

Read more: Zelenskyy and Fedorov discussed digitisation of public services, defence and digital anti-corruption projects

Runs on SAP

Automatic distribution of drones among units runs on SAP. The system covers the entire drone supply chain, from procurement to transfer to a unit.

"For the military, this means faster supplies and more accurate planning. For the state, it means transparent control over deliveries," the minister stressed.

Read more: 78 combat engagements reported since start of day, Huliaipole direction most intense – General Staff