From warehouse to unit in day: Armed Forces of Ukraine move drone distribution to digital format
Drone Industry
The Armed Forces of Ukraine have launched a fully automated system for distributing UAVs among military units. Thanks to the digitalization of logistics, units will receive UAVs 2–3 times faster—on average, within one day from the moment a drone arrives at a warehouse.
Censor.NET reports that Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said this.
"Fast logistics of enemy strike assets is a key challenge for unit effectiveness on the battlefield. ‘Manual’ distribution of drones among units caused a number of problems: duplicate requests, slow issuance, errors due to the human factor, and outdated data. Troops could not plan operations without a clear understanding of the timelines for receiving UAVs," he wrote.
Automation helped cut drone delivery time to the military
As the minister noted, a fully automated distribution of UAVs among military units has now been launched. The path of a drone from arrival at a warehouse to receipt by a unit has been reduced 2–3 times—to about one day.
Thanks to automation, we get quality data that makes it possible to:
- see unit requests in real time in a single system;
- know the number of drones in warehouses;
- generate issuance orders in a matter of minutes;
- plan supplies without delays and duplication.
Runs on SAP
Automatic distribution of drones among units runs on SAP. The system covers the entire drone supply chain, from procurement to transfer to a unit.
"For the military, this means faster supplies and more accurate planning. For the state, it means transparent control over deliveries," the minister stressed.
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