78 combat engagements reported since start of day, Huliaipole direction most intense – General Staff

Since the start of Monday, 12 January, the total number of combat engagements on the frontline has reached 78. Ukraine’s Defense Forces are holding off the offensive by Russian occupiers.

This is stated in the General Staff report as of 4:00 p.m., Censor.NET reports.

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Enemy shelling

Today, communities of populated areas came under fire from enemy artillery and mortars, including Huta-Studenetska, Kliusy, and Bleshniia in the Chernihiv region; and Bezsalivka, Rohizne, Ryzhivka, Iskryskivshchyna, Ulanove, Malushyne, Budky, and Chernatske in the Sumy region.

Fighting in the north

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 61 attacks, including two with multiple launch rocket systems. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has not conducted any offensive operations.

See more: Over past day, there were 173 combat engagements on front line, and 47 enemy assaults were stopped in Pokrovsk direction, - General Staff. MAP

Fighting in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern- Slobozhanskyi direction, the Defense Forces repelled four enemy attacks in the direction of the settlements of Krugle, Ternova, Obukhivka, and in the area of the settlement of Prylipka. Currently, one combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attempted to advance toward Petropavlivka and Kurylivka.

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out six attacks on Ukrainian positions in the area of the settlement of Novoselivka and toward the settlements of Lyman, Stavky, and Drobysheve; one combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Russians tried to advance on the positions of our troops in the area of Sviato-Pokrovske.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy attempted 13 times to wedge into our defenses near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Ivanopillia, Rusyn Yar, and toward Sofiivka. Combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the start of the day, Russian occupiers have made 21 attempts to push our troops from their positions in the areas of the settlements of Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Filiia, and toward the settlement of Kucheriv Yar. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 17 attacks.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven assault actions by enemy troops. The enemy is trying to advance in the area of the settlement of Zlahoda and toward Nove Zaporizhzhia; one combat engagement is ongoing.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation sinc beginning of war - about 1,220,000 people (+1,060 per day), 11,541 tanks, 35,973 artillery systems, 23,892 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Fighting in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, 24 combat engagements took place in the areas of the settlement of Huliaipole and toward Olenokostiantynivka and Varvarivka. Fighting is still ongoing in some locations. Verkhnia Tersa, Barvinivka, and Liubytske were hit by airstrikes with KABs.

took place in the areas of the settlement of Huliaipole and toward Olenokostiantynivka and Varvarivka. Fighting is still ongoing in some locations. Verkhnia Tersa, Barvinivka, and Liubytske were hit by airstrikes with KABs. In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,218,940 people (+1,130 per day), 11,541 tanks, 35,952 artillery systems, 23,885 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS