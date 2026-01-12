Total combat losses of Russian Federation sinc beginning of war - about 1,220,000 people (+1,060 per day), 11,541 tanks, 35,973 artillery systems, 23,892 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 1,220,000 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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Elimination of the Russian army

As noted, the total combat losses of the Russian Federation from 24 February 2022 to 12 January 2026 are estimated at:

personnel - about 1,220,000 (+1,060) people

tanks - 11,541 (+0) units

armoured combat vehicles - 23,892 (+7) units

artillery systems - 35,973 (+21) units

MLRS - 1,598 (+0) units

air defence systems - 1,270 (+1) units

aircraft – 434 (+0) units

helicopters – 347 (+0) units

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 104,421 (+353) units

cruise missiles - 4,155 (+0) units

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units

submarines - 2 (+0) units

motor vehicles and tankers - 73,742 (+98) units

special equipment - 4,042 (+3) units.

Watch more: Night hunt: Ukraine’s fiber-optic FPV drones kill 28 occupiers in Lyman direction. VIDEO

"The data is being verified," added the General Staff.

What preceded this?

As reported, an enemy assault group that was attempting to secretly break through to the positions of the Airborne Assault Forces in Pokrovsk was destroyed.

Watch more: Operators of 413th "Raid" regiment destroyed 136 pieces of occupiers’ equipment in month. VIDEO