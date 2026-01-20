Germany to take part in innovative project to develop drone assault units, Fedorov says

Ukraine’s defense minister held a phone call with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, during which the sides discussed strengthening air defense, developing unmanned systems, and supplying long-range artillery ammunition.

As Censor.NET reports, Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said this.

Read more on our Telegram channel

"Germany is one of Ukraine’s key partners in the security and defense sphere. Today, the country’s contribution accounts for more than 30% of all announced volumes of security assistance to Ukraine for 2026. I thanked them for the two Patriot systems delivered in the autumn of last year and for their readiness to allocate additional resources for unmanned systems for our soldiers," the minister wrote.

What the ministers discussed

He spoke about today’s massive Russian attack.

Strengthening air defense remains our priority, and Germany’s role in this area is key.

The delivered IRIS-T and Patriot air defense systems, as well as participation in the PURL project for purchasing US weapons, helped repel Russian terror today.

They also discussed the further development of Ukraine’s Patriot program and the projects needed to ensure long-term supplies of missiles for our Patriot systems.

Read more: German military leaves Greenland ahead of schedule, - Bild

In parallel, they focused on developing the IRIS-T missile as one of the central systems in Ukraine’s arsenal and on increasing supplies.

"We discussed Germany’s participation in an innovative project to develop drone assault units. We already have successful operations at the front and are ready to share this practical experience with the German military," Fedorov said.

Fedorov also pointed to another important area of cooperation — extended-range artillery ammunition. He emphasized the importance of supplying long-range artillery rounds specifically for effective artillery operations in a drone kill zone. A key priority for Ukraine is to continue Germany’s contributions to the Czech initiative.

Read more: Ukraine produces about 1,000 interceptor drones day, but it is not enough, Zelenskyy says

"I am grateful to Germany for important systematic assistance to Ukraine, and personally to Boris Pistorius for leadership and consistent efforts to strengthen our defense," Fedorov wrote.

Earlier, it was reported that Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov hopes Ukraine will soon have drone assault forces.