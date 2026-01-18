German military leaves Greenland ahead of schedule, - Bild

A group of German soldiers who recently arrived in Greenland are leaving the island amid customs threats from US President Donald Trump.

This is reported by German media outlets, including Bild, according to Censor.NET.

The mission of the German military has ended

It is noted that the mission of the German military in Greenland has ended. Subsequently, a spokesman for the operational command told the dpa news agency that 15 German soldiers would leave the Arctic island on a civilian plane flying to the Danish capital Copenhagen.

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The Bundeswehr reconnaissance group arrived just two days ago.

A German military team arrived in Nuuk, Greenland, only on the evening of January 16 to assess the conditions for conducting military exercises.

The night before, it was reported that there were no plans regarding the length of the German military group's stay.

A spokesperson for the command stated that the team had already completed its mission and that the results of the reconnaissance would be "analyzed in the coming days."

"The results of the reconnaissance are such that everyone is satisfied, and they are currently being evaluated in Germany," the spokesman said.

According to him, the operation was not suspended.

"The reconnaissance was carried out in accordance with the task," said the spokesman for the operational command.