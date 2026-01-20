Drone assault forces could be created in Ukraine’s Armed Forces, Fedorov says

Drone Industry

Ukraine is considering the prospect of creating separate drone assault forces as a new element of a modern army.

Censor.NET reports that this was stated by Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov while speaking with journalists, according to a Censor.NET correspondent.

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According to the head of the defense ministry, the development of drone assault units is a logical response to the changing nature of hostilities and the active use of drones on the front lines. Such formations will have a different organizational structure and their own doctrine for employing drones.

"Creating drone assault units is an important initiative. They have a different table of organization and doctrine for employing drones," Fedorov said.

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New structure and drone employment tactics

The minister explained that the key difference of drone assault units is a special table of organization and a separate combat concept. It provides for close integration of unmanned systems into assault actions, reconnaissance, and strikes against the enemy.

According to him, this model allows for faster adaptation to the conditions of modern warfare, where drones play a decisive role in both offensive and defensive operations.

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Combat experience and development prospects

Fedorov separately mentioned a recent operation by the Code 9.2 unit carried out in the Kupiansk district. In his assessment, this operation was an example of effective use of drone assault tactics in real combat conditions.

The results of the unit’s actions confirmed the promise of this approach. The Ministry of Defense believes that over time, such formations may play an increasingly larger role in future hostilities and become a separate area of development of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Drone assault units are the future. You will hear more about them," the minister concluded.

Earlier, Mykhailo Fedorov stated that the Armed Forces of Ukraine plan to increase strike depth using Molniia drone analogues.