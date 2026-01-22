Today was toughest day for Ukraine’s energy system since November 2022 blackout, Shmyhal says

On January 22, Ukraine went through the toughest day for its energy system since the blackout in November 2022 due to ongoing Russian strikes.

First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said this, Censor.NET reports.

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Energy situation as of January 22.

According to the minister, this extremely difficult situation was preceded by a combination of factors caused by ongoing Russian shelling, namely damage to generation equipment, damaged distribution networks and transformers, and constant attacks across the entire power grid.

Shmyhal noted that the situation remains extremely difficult, so energy workers are forced to continue applying emergency power outages. To preserve the integrity of the energy system, NEC Ukrenergo was forced to introduce special schedules of emergency outages.

Shmyhal noted that the most difficult situation is currently in Kyiv, Kyiv region, and Dnipropetrovsk region.

Read more: Kyiv may switch from emergency power cuts to "tough but predictable" schedules, - Shmyhal

Energy workers are working around the clock.

"During the day, 165 teams worked to restore heat to homes in Kyiv, and 83 are taking over for the night shift. The work is significantly complicated by security conditions — this evening, Kyiv heard the 2,000th air raid alert since martial law was introduced," Shmyhal added.

According to him, energy workers are working around the clock, in the cold and at the limit of their capabilities, to restore electricity and heat as quickly as possible.

Read more: Kyiv to begin restoring heat supply overnight to more than 3,000 buildings – Klytschko