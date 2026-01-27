Nearly 60 enemy attacks recorded in Sumy region in day, three civilians injured

Over the past day, from the morning of January 26 to the morning of January 27, 2026, Russian troops carried out nearly 60 attacks on 25 settlements across 16 territorial communities of the region. The highest number of attacks was recorded in the Sumy and Shostka districts.

The Sumy Regional Military Administration reported on the security situation in Sumy Oblast as of January 27, Censor.NET reports.

Casualties

As a result of the Russian shelling of the region over the past day, civilians were injured.

In the Putyvl community, two civilians—men aged 30 and 35—were injured as a result of a hostile drone strike.

A 22-year-old man who was injured in a hostile UAV strike on January 23 sought medical assistance at a healthcare facility.

Damage

The enemy used artillery, mortars, FPV drones, UAVs, and guided aerial bombs across the Sumy region.

Civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged and destroyed:

In the Putyvl community, a passenger car was damaged;

in the Vorozhba community, an educational facility building was damaged;

in the Sumy community, a civilian infrastructure facility, a private residential house, and a private passenger car were damaged;

in the Trostianets community, a private residential house was damaged;

in the Bilopillia community, a private residential house was damaged;

in the Krasnopillia community, an outbuilding was damaged;

in the Znob-Novhorodske community, a private residential house, non-residential premises, and a civilian infrastructure facility were damaged;

in the Hlukhiv community, a church, an apartment building, non-residential premises, and a vehicle were damaged;

in the Shostka community, a private residential house and outbuildings were destroyed, and private residential houses were damaged;

in the Khutir-Mykhailivskyi community, a private household was damaged;

in the Seredyna-Buda community, a private residential house was destroyed.

See more: Two people killed and three more were wounded as a result of Russian strikes in Donetsk region. PHOTOS