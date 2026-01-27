Russia steps up assault actions near Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhzhia direction – DeepState

Russian forces are maintaining intense pressure on the positions of Ukraine’s Defense Forces in the area of Stepnohirsk, Zaporizhzhia region. The enemy is carrying out regular infantry attempts to advance and infiltrate, but is suffering systemic losses as a result of the work of Ukrainian units.

This was reported by DeepState analysts, Censor.NET reports.

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Details

"The map marks the points where Muscovite infantry have been recorded over the past few days. These are detection and strike points, ranging from a single infantryman to a group of 2–4 fighters. It can be seen that the enemy does not abandon attempts to move into Stepnohirsk, which, according to their claims, they allegedly occupied long ago, and there are also constant attempts to push through Prymorske deeper into the territory. Defense Forces pilots work the enemy every day, trying not to let them dig in and amass their infantry for further advances," the statement said.

Watch more: Fighters of 11th NGU Brigade carry out 417 strikes in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions over week. VIDEO

Infiltration attempts are also being recorded in Lukianivske and Novoiakivlivka. In the latter, clearing operations are still underway as a group of Muscovites who managed to slip through and hide in the village is being hunted down. However, they will not last there long without any support.

Statements by the Russian military

Recently, the chief of the General Staff of Muscovy claimed an active offensive toward Zaporizhzhia and noted "reaching a short distance to the city." However, one detail should be noted: these "achievements" are being made through one-off assault actions, where the infantry are successfully taken out by Ukrainian pilots.

Read more: Russians advance near Myrnohrad in Donetsk Oblast and Dorozhnianka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, - DeepState. MAP