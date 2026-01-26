Fighters of 11th NGU Brigade carry out 417 strikes in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions over week

Over the past week, UAV units of the 11th M. Hrushevskyi Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions carried out 417 fire strikes against the enemy and its combat positions.

According to Censor.NET, the results of this accurate work were published on the National Guard’s official Telegram channel.

In particular, the following were destroyed:

76 observation posts;

132 shelters;

31 antennas;

4 units of automotive and armored vehicles;

1 ATV;

7 ammunition depots;

2 fuel and lubricant depots;

53 UAVs;

2 boats;

9 9 artillery pieces;

2 unmanned ground vehicles;

3 generators;

5 Starlink terminals;

5 electronic warfare systems;

1 video surveillance camera;

1 transformer.

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