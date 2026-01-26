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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces Fightings in the Zaporizhzhia direction fightings in Kherson region
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Fighters of 11th NGU Brigade carry out 417 strikes in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions over week

Over the past week, UAV units of the 11th M. Hrushevskyi Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions carried out 417 fire strikes against the enemy and its combat positions.

According to Censor.NET, the results of this accurate work were published on the National Guard’s official Telegram channel.

In particular, the following were destroyed:

  • 76 observation posts;
  • 132 shelters;
  • 31 antennas;
  • 4 units of automotive and armored vehicles;
  • 1 ATV;
  • 7 ammunition depots;
  • 2 fuel and lubricant depots;
  • 53 UAVs;
  • 2 boats;
  • 9 9 artillery pieces;
  • 2 unmanned ground vehicles;
  • 3 generators;
  • 5 Starlink terminals;
  • 5 electronic warfare systems;
  • 1 video surveillance camera;
  • 1 transformer.

Watch more: Ruscist’s GoPro camera captured moment Ukrainian drone hit Russian equipment. VIDEO

Watch more: 120th Territorial Defence Forces Brigade struck "camouflaged" occupier with direct drone hit to head. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (11758) elimination (7235) Zaporizhzhia region (2053) National Guard (686) drones (4486) 11th NGU brigade of Mykhailo Hrushevsky (17) Khersonska region (2652)
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