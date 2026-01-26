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120th Territorial Defence Forces Brigade struck "camouflaged" occupier with direct drone hit to head
Pilots of the 120th Separate Brigade of the Territorial Defence Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck a "skilfully camouflaged" occupier in their area of responsibility.
According to Censor.NET, the ruscist, resembling a penguin, walked across open snow-covered terrain, thinking Ukrainian drones would not spot him.
Footage released by the soldiers shows the drone hitting the invader directly in the head and eliminating him.
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