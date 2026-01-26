Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - about 1,235,060 people (+1,020 per day), 11,608 tanks, 36,644 artillery systems, 23,951 armoured vehicles
Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have eliminated 1,235,060 Russian occupiers.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.
Losses of the Russian army
Thus, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24 February 2022 to 26 January 2026 are estimated at:
personnel - approximately 1,235,060 (+1,020) individuals
tanks - 11,608 (+3) units
armoured combat vehicles - 23,951 (+1) units
artillery systems - 36,644 (+32) units
MLRS - 1,626 (+2) units
air defence systems - 1,286 (+0) units
aircraft - 434 (+0) units
helicopters - 347 (+0) units
UAVs of operational and tactical level – 115,813 (+917) units
cruise missiles – 4,205 (+0) units
ships/boats – 28 (+0) units
submarines – 2 (+0) units
automotive equipment and tankers - 75,906 (+147) units
special equipment - 4,051 (+1) units
"The data is being clarified", - the General Staff added.
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