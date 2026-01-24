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News Video Drones against occupiers Elimination of Russian occupying forces Elimination of Russian occupiers
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Occupier was blown to pieces by FPV drone strike from 25th Sicheslav Brigade

Footage of the elimination of a Russian infantryman in the area of responsibility of the 25th Separate Airborne Brigade of Sicheslav has been published online.

According to Censor.NET, the occupier attempted to shoot down a Ukrainian drone with targeted fire, but to no avail.

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As a result of theFPV drone strike, the Russian soldier was eliminated, and his ammunition was blown to pieces.

Watch more: Soldiers of 116th Brigade destroyed cannon and equipment of Russian invaders in Kupiansk direction. VIDEO

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Russian Army (11741) elimination (7219) 25th Separate Airborne Brigade (73) drones (4474)
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