Soldiers of 116th Brigade destroyed cannon and equipment of Russian invaders in Kupiansk direction

In the Kupiansk direction, during combat sorties, pilots of the 116th Separate Mechanised Brigade destroyed the occupiers' firepower and logistics equipment.

According to Censor.NET, strike drones hit a D-30 cannon in a wooded area, as well as a quad bike, a motorcycle and a car belonging to the Russians.

The footage was published on the brigade's official Telegram channel.

It was also reported that fighters from the Khartia Brigade are clearing Kupiansk of occupiers.

Details of the operation:

Street fighting: Ukrainian soldiers are operating in dense urban areas, driving the invaders out of captured buildings.

Effectiveness: Infantrymen are clearing each entrance one by one, preventing the occupiers from gaining a foothold or organising a counteroffensive.

Goal: Complete clearance of the city centre and further de-occupation of the Kupiansk district.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,233,020 people (+930 per day), 11,603 tanks, 36,580 artillery systems, 23,949 ACVs. INFOGRAPHICS