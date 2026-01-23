Quarter by quarter: "Khartiia" brigade is clearing Kupiansk of occupiers

Ukrainian defence forces continue their active operation to drive Russian invaders out of the Kupiansk region. According to Censor.NET, the "Khartiia" search and strike group is conducting an intensive sweep of Kupiansk, methodically eliminating enemy pockets of resistance.

Published footage of combat operations shows fragments of complex street fighting. Infantrymen of the 4th Battalion of the "Khartiia" Brigade are advancing step by step through the city, destroying enemy forces and liberating central neighbourhoods from the presence of occupiers.

Details of the operation in Kupiansk:

Street fighting: Ukrainian soldiers are operating in dense urban areas, driving the invaders out of the captured buildings.

Effectiveness: Infantrymen are clearing each entrance one by one, preventing the occupiers from gaining a foothold or organising a counteroffensive.

Goal: Complete cleansing of the city centre and further de-occupation of the Kupiansk district.

"The 'Khartiia' search and strike group continues to clear Kupiansk – infantrymen of the brigade's 4th battalion are destroying the enemy one by one, driving the invaders out of the city centre. The operation to liberate the Kupiansk region is ongoing!" – the unit reports.

Watch more: Paratroopers of 77th Brigade eliminated nine occupiers in Kupiansk direction. VIDEO

Read more: "It’s like whack-a-mole": Soldiers of "Khartiia" told about battles with ruscists in Kupiansk, - WP