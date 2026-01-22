Russia’s losses rose from 14,000 to 35,000 a month compared with last year, Zelenskyy says

Russia is currently losing 35,000 soldiers a month, while last year at this time the figure was 14,000.

As reported by Censor.NET, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this during his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Russian losses have more than doubled

Zelenskyy noted that Russia’s losses are the highest they have ever had.

"So I am simply sharing real statistics with you, and it is 35,000 killed a month, 35,000 soldiers. Last year in this month it was around 14,000," the president said.

Read more: Strategic goal is to eliminate 50,000 occupiers per month, - Fedorov

How many people does Russia mobilize?

Zelenskyy said that Russia mobilizes 40,000–43,000 people every month and has started losing 45,000.

"Out of those 43,000, you should know that around 10–15% run away, and there are some wounded… You can understand that their army has stopped growing because of our drone technologies and our drone operators," he said.

Read more: Russia’s irreversible losses in Ukraine reach 25,000 soldiers month, Rutte says