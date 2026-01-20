Strategic goal is to eliminate 50,000 occupiers per month, - Fedorov

Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov stated that in order to effectively counter the occupiers on the front lines, 50,000 invaders must be eliminated per month.

He said this during a conversation with the media, according to a correspondent from Censor.NET.

Make war impossible for Russia

"The president has set a clear task: to build a system capable of stopping the enemy in the sky and on the ground, and to intensify asymmetric and cyber attacks on the enemy and its economy. To make the price of war for Russia so high that it cannot bear it. Thus, to force peace by force. Diplomats are pursuing their own track, but at the same time, we must do our part," said Fedorov.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,228,570 people (+1,130 per day), 11,579 tanks, 36,393 artillery systems, 23,928 armoured vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Elimination of the occupiers

"The second strategic goal is to kill 50,000 Russians per month. Last month, 35,000 were killed — all these losses have been verified on video. If we reach the 50,000 mark, we will see what happens to the enemy. They perceive people as a resource, and the problems with this are already obvious," he added.

In his opinion, this requires reforms in the Ministry of Defense, among other things.

"We want to change the paradigm that the Ministry of Defense is only about procurement and supply. It is a job of civilian oversight and coordination. We need proper dialogue and proper synchronization," the minister said.

"You need to set the right goals. A system that doesn't have them starts to suffer. That's why management is the first task. Management should be built around those who are capable of achieving specific goals. If people don't demonstrate measurable results, they can't remain in the system," he added.