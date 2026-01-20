Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,228,570 people (+1,130 per day), 11,579 tanks, 36,393 artillery systems, 23,928 armoured vehicles

Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have eliminated 1,228,570 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Losses of the Russian army

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24 February 2022 to 20 January 2026 are estimated as follows:

personnel - about 1,228,570 (+1,130) people

tanks - 11,579 (+6) units

armoured combat vehicles - 23,928 (+6) units

artillery systems - 36,393 (+60) units

MLRS - 1,618 (+1) units

air defence systems - 1,279 (+1) units

aircraft – 434 (+0) units

helicopters – 347 (+0) units

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 111,140 (+925) units

cruise missiles - 4,163 (+0) units

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units

submarines - 2 (+0) units

motor vehicles and tankers - 75,067 (+191) units

special equipment – 4,048 (+3) units.

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"The data is being verified," the General Staff added.

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