Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,228,570 people (+1,130 per day), 11,579 tanks, 36,393 artillery systems, 23,928 armoured vehicles
Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have eliminated 1,228,570 Russian occupiers.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.
Losses of the Russian army
The total combat losses of the enemy from 24 February 2022 to 20 January 2026 are estimated as follows:
- personnel - about 1,228,570 (+1,130) people
- tanks - 11,579 (+6) units
- armoured combat vehicles - 23,928 (+6) units
- artillery systems - 36,393 (+60) units
- MLRS - 1,618 (+1) units
- air defence systems - 1,279 (+1) units
- aircraft – 434 (+0) units
- helicopters – 347 (+0) units
- UAVs of operational and tactical level - 111,140 (+925) units
- cruise missiles - 4,163 (+0) units
- ships/boats - 28 (+0) units
- submarines - 2 (+0) units
- motor vehicles and tankers - 75,067 (+191) units
- special equipment – 4,048 (+3) units.
"The data is being verified," the General Staff added.
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