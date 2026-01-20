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News Photo Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,228,570 people (+1,130 per day), 11,579 tanks, 36,393 artillery systems, 23,928 armoured vehicles

Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have eliminated 1,228,570 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Losses of the Russian army

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24 February 2022 to 20 January 2026 are estimated as follows:

  • personnel - about 1,228,570 (+1,130) people 
  • tanks - 11,579 (+6) units
  • armoured combat vehicles - 23,928 (+6) units
  • artillery systems - 36,393 (+60) units
  • MLRS - 1,618 (+1) units
  • air defence systems - 1,279 (+1) units
  • aircraft – 434 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 347 (+0) units
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level - 111,140 (+925) units
  • cruise missiles - 4,163 (+0) units
  • ships/boats - 28 (+0) units
  • submarines - 2 (+0) units
  • motor vehicles and tankers - 75,067 (+191) units
  • special equipment – 4,048 (+3) units.

Watch more: Fighters of 46th Podillia Airmobile Brigade hit enemy equipment and 11 ruscists with drones. VIDEO

elimination of the Russian Federation

"The data is being verified," the General Staff added.

Watch more: Paratroopers of 77th Brigade eliminated nine occupiers in Kupiansk direction. VIDEO

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Russian Army (11702) Armed Forces HQ (5088) liquidation (3029)
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