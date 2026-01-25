Pilots of 47th Magura Brigade intercepted and shot down 22 Russian UAVs

Soldiers from the Sky Wars unit of the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade Magura intercepted and shot down 22 Russian drones in their area of responsibility.

According to Censor.NET, the drone operators skilfully destroyed 14 Gerber, 5 Shahed and 3 Lancet drones during an attack on the positions of the Defence Forces and peaceful residents of Ukrainian cities.

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Ukrainian defenders used STING interceptors to shoot down the targets.

A video of the combat operation was published on the unit's Telegram channel.

Watch more: Border guards from "Steel Border" brigade destroyed mortar and three vehicles belonging to occupiers. VIDEO

Earlier it was reported that the SIGNUM battalion shot down 33 enemy Molnias in the Lyman direction.