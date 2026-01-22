Russians advance near Myrnohrad in Donetsk Oblast and Dorozhnianka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, - DeepState

Russian invaders are advancing near the city of Myrnohrad in the Pokrovsk direction.

This was reported by DeepState analysts, according to Censor.NET.

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Russian advances in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Myrnohrad (Donetsk region) and Dorozhnianka (Polohiv district of Zaporizhzhia region). Sukhetske (Donetsk region) has been cleared of the enemy," analysts said.

Read more: Defense forces hold north of Pokrovsk and destroy enemy on outskirts of Myrnohrad, - Operation Task Force "East"

Maps







Recall that the day before, DeepState analysts reported that Myrnohrad was "swarming" with Russian infantry. In addition, there is a risk of encountering an ambush or sudden fire contact at any point.

According to preliminary information, access to Myrnohrad is essentially restricted, and it is practically impossible to enter or leave, and such manoeuvres are a real lottery, writes DeepState.

Read more: The enemy has intensified attempts to infiltrate the northern part of Pokrovsk, but the Defence Forces are stopping them, - Operation Task Force "East"