The enemy has intensified attempts to infiltrate the northern part of Pokrovsk, but the Defence Forces are stopping them, - Operation Task Force "East"

Russian troops have resumed attempts to infiltrate the northern part of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region with assault groups, but Ukrainian defenders are stopping them.

This is mentioned in the report of the Operation Task Force "East" as of 6 p.m. on January 14, according to Censor.NET.

Situation in the area of responsibility of the Operation Task Force "East"

As noted, units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the area of responsibility of the Operation Task Force "East" are holding back the enemy's advance and have repelled 28 Russian assaults since the beginning of the day.

Ukrainian units continue to take active measures in the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration area.

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Pokrovsk direction

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian troops made 16 attempts to advance on the positions of our troops in the areas of the settlements of Nikanorivka, Myrnohrad, Kotlyne, Udachne, Filiia, and towards the settlements of Dorozhne, Rodynske, and Hryshyne. Our defenders have already repelled 13 attacks, and three combat engagements are currently ongoing.

It is emphasized that the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to control the northern part of Pokrovsk. All enemy movements are detected in a timely manner, and fire damage is inflicted on the enemy.

"The enemy has intensified attempts to infiltrate the northern part of Pokrovsk, above the railway, with assault groups. However, the Defense Forces are stopping the enemy's efforts," added the Eastern Operational Command.

The situation in Myrnohrad

In Myrnohrad, Ukrainian units control the northern part of the city and prevent the occupiers from bringing heavy equipment into its southern part. Search and strike operations by the Defense Forces are continuing to prevent further enemy advances.

It is also noted that Ukrainian units are provided with the necessary means to maintain combat readiness in low temperatures. Logistical support remains challenging. Heavy drones and ground-based robotic systems are used for supply purposes.