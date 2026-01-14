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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces Repelling assault
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"Madyar’s Birds" repelled the assault and destroyed enemy armoured vehicles in Donetsk region. VIDEO

Unmanned systems forces thwarted an enemy offensive with tanks and armoured vehicles in the Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, the enemy is making significant efforts to preserve its armoured vehicles: limiting their use on the front line, reinforcing them with additional metal structures and using camouflage.

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Despite this, thanks to the coordinated work of the servicemen of the 414th separate brigade of unmanned systems "Madyar's Birds", tanks and armoured vehicles were destroyed, thwarting the enemy's intentions to carry out assault operations towards the positions of the Defence Forces.

See also: Operators of the 413th "Raid" regiment destroyed 136 pieces of enemy equipment in a month. VIDEO

Watch more: Drone attacks assault group of seven occupiers walking along forest road. VIDEO

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Russian Army (11675) assaul (249) elimination (7162) Donetsk region (5657) drones (4405) Unmanned Systems Forces (321) 414 Magyar Birds (125)
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