Enemy advances in Orikhovo-Vasylivka, numerous Russian infantry sightings recorded, DeepState says

Russian troops are advancing in Orikhovo-Vasylivka in the Donetsk region. Numerous sightings of Russian infantry have been recorded in the settlement and its outskirts.

This was reported by DeepState analysts, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

"Recently, numerous sightings of Russian infantry have been recorded in the settlement and its outskirts, which further confirms information about the occupation of the village and, overall, increased enemy activity in this area," the statement reads.

DeepState is currently verifying information about the presence and occupation of the neighboring settlement of Minkivka.

They noted that they had seen a denial from the Defense Forces.

"For us, this situation is nothing new," DeepState concluded.

Read more: Enemy has advanced near Predtechyne and Stupochky, - DeepState. MAP

Background

Earlier, the monitoring project DeepState reported that the enemy had advanced near Orikhovo-Vasylivka in the Donetsk region.

At the same time, the Defense Forces denied information about the complete occupation of Orikhovo-Vasylivka in the Donetsk region.

Read more: Enemy has advanced near Orikhovo-Vasylivka and in settlement, - DeepState. MAP