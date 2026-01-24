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Enemy has advanced near Predtechyne and Stupochky, - DeepState
As of the morning of 24 January 2026, Russian troops have made territorial gains in the Donetsk region.
This was reported by DeepState analysts, according to Censor.NET.
Russian Federation advances
"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Predtechine (a village in the Kramatorsk district of the Donetsk region) and Stupochky (a village in the Kramatorsk district of the Donetsk region)," the report says.
What preceded this?
- Earlier, it was reported that the occupiers had advanced near Fedorivka in the Donetsk region and Synelnykove in the Kharkiv region.
- In addition, the Russians advanced near Myrnohrad in the Donetsk region and Dorozhnyanka in the Zaporizhzhia region.
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