Enemy has advanced near Predtechyne and Stupochky, - DeepState

As of the morning of 24 January 2026, Russian troops have made territorial gains in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by DeepState analysts, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Russian Federation advances

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Predtechine (a village in the Kramatorsk district of the Donetsk region) and Stupochky (a village in the Kramatorsk district of the Donetsk region)," the report says.



Predtechyne



Stupochky

Read more: Russia has occupied Rybne in Zaporizhzhia. It is advancing near Solodke, Rodynske and Pokrovsk, - DeepState

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