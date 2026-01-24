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Enemy has advanced near Predtechyne and Stupochky, - DeepState

Predtechyne

As of the morning of 24 January 2026, Russian troops have made territorial gains in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by DeepState analysts, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Russian Federation advances

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Predtechine (a village in the Kramatorsk district of the Donetsk region) and Stupochky (a village in the Kramatorsk district of the Donetsk region)," the report says.

Predtechine
Predtechyne

stops
Stupochky

Read more: Russia has occupied Rybne in Zaporizhzhia. It is advancing near Solodke, Rodynske and Pokrovsk, - DeepState

What preceded this?

  • Earlier, it was reported that the occupiers had advanced near Fedorivka in the Donetsk region and Synelnykove in the Kharkiv region.
  • In addition, the Russians advanced near Myrnohrad in the Donetsk region and Dorozhnyanka in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Author: 

Predtechyne (4) Stupochky (9) DeepState (493)
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