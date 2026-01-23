Occupiers have advanced near Fedorivka in Donetsk region and Synelnykove in Kharkiv region, - DeepState

Russian invaders are advancing in the Donetsk and Kharkiv regions.

This was reported by DeepState analysts, according to Censor.NET.

More news on Censor.NET Telegram channel

Advances by the Russian Federation

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Fedorivka (Donetsk region) and Synelnykove (Kharkiv region).

Advance of the Russian Federation near Fedorivka (Donetsk region

Advance of the Russian Federation near Synelnykove (Kharkiv region).

Read more: Russians advance near Myrnohrad in Donetsk Oblast and Dorozhnianka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, - DeepState. MAP