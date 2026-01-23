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Occupiers have advanced near Fedorivka in Donetsk region and Synelnykove in Kharkiv region, - DeepState
Russian invaders are advancing in the Donetsk and Kharkiv regions.
This was reported by DeepState analysts, according to Censor.NET.
Advances by the Russian Federation
"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Fedorivka (Donetsk region) and Synelnykove (Kharkiv region).
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