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Russia has occupied Rybne in Zaporizhzhia. It is advancing near Solodke, Rodynske and Pokrovsk, - DeepState
Russian troops have occupied Rybne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and are advancing in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia Oblasts.
This was reported by DeepState analysts, according to Censor.NET.
Occupation
The invaders have occupied Rybne in the Zaporizhzhia region.
Advance
Russian troops have advanced near Solodke in Zaporizhzhia region, as well as near Rodynske and Pokrovsk in Donetsk region.
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