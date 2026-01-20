Russia has occupied Rybne in Zaporizhzhia. It is advancing near Solodke, Rodynske and Pokrovsk, - DeepState

Russian troops have occupied Rybne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and are advancing in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia Oblasts.

This was reported by DeepState analysts, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Occupation

The invaders have occupied Rybne in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Read more: Enemy uses infiltration tactics in Stepnohirsk and Prymorske in Zaporizhzhia, - DeepState

Advance

Russian troops have advanced near Solodke in Zaporizhzhia region, as well as near Rodynske and Pokrovsk in Donetsk region.

Read more: Russian GoPro footage shows Defense Forces drone attack on enemy column in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO





