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Russia has occupied Rybne in Zaporizhzhia. It is advancing near Solodke, Rodynske and Pokrovsk, - DeepState

Russian troops have occupied Rybne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and are advancing in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia Oblasts.

This was reported by DeepState analysts, according to Censor.NET.

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Occupation

The invaders have occupied Rybne in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Russia advances in Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions: Rybne occupied

Read more: Enemy uses infiltration tactics in Stepnohirsk and Prymorske in Zaporizhzhia, - DeepState

Advance

Russian troops have advanced near Solodke in Zaporizhzhia region, as well as near Rodynske and Pokrovsk in Donetsk region.

Read more: Russian GoPro footage shows Defense Forces drone attack on enemy column in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO

Russia advances in Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions: Rybne occupied
Russia advances in Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions: Rybne occupied
Russia advances in Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions: Rybne occupied

Author: 

Pokrovsk (866) Rodynske (69) Rybne (1) Solodke (9) DeepState (489)
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