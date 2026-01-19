Enemy uses infiltration tactics in Stepnohirsk and Prymorske in Zaporizhzhia, - DeepState

Russian occupation forces continue their tactics of constant attempts to infiltrate Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhzhia. The enemy is using the same tactics in Prymorske.

This is reported by the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

The situation in Stepnohirsk

"The enemy has not changed its tactics of constant attempts to infiltrate Stepnohirsk. At first glance, these infiltrations appear successful, but they do not last long in the settlement," writes DeepState.

The Russians are being destroyed here by drones piloted by the Defence Forces.

Read more: Russians are trying to create springboard for strikes on Zaporizhzhia, - Southern Defence Forces

The situation in Prymorske

According to DeepState, the enemy continues its attempts to infiltrate Prymorske.

"Due to their numerical superiority, the katsaps are constantly recorded in the village and either hide and try to accumulate for further advancement, or immediately climb to Richne and, for the most part, die," analysts note.

The situation in the direction of Lukianivske and Pavlivka

In addition, the most significant intensification and change in the movement of enemy troops in recent times has been recorded in the direction of Lukianivske and Pavlivka.

"There are also constant attempts at infiltration by small groups of infantry, where the Defence Forces are working tirelessly to destroy the enemy. They are trying to find weak spots where our defences are less dense between positions due to a lack of sufficient manpower," writes DeepState.

Read more: Russians have advanced in Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhzhia and near two settlements in Donetsk region, - DeepState. MAP