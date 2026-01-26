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Enemy has advanced near Orikhovo-Vasylivka and in settlement, - DeepState

Orikhovo-Vasylivka map

Russian troops are advancing in the Bakhmut district of Donetsk Oblast.

This was reported by the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.

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Where has the enemy advanced?

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Orikhovo-Vasylivka (Bakhmut district, Donetsk region) and in the settlement itself," the report says.

Orihovo-Vasylivka map
Orikhovo-Vasylivka

Read more: Enemy has advanced in Vasiukivka and Shakhove in Donetsk region, - DeepState. MAP

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Donetsk region (5694) Orikhovo-Vasylivka (5) DeepState (497)
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