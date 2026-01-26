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Enemy has advanced near Orikhovo-Vasylivka and in settlement, - DeepState
Russian troops are advancing in the Bakhmut district of Donetsk Oblast.
This was reported by the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.
Where has the enemy advanced?
"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Orikhovo-Vasylivka (Bakhmut district, Donetsk region) and in the settlement itself," the report says.
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