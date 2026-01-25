Enemy has advanced in Vasiukivka and Shakhove in Donetsk region, - DeepState. MAP

Russian occupation forces are advancing in the Donetsk region.

This is reported by the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.

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Advancement of the Russian Federation

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced in Vasiukivka and Shakhove," the report says.

What preceded this?

Earlier it was reported that the occupiers had advanced near Fedorivka in the Donetsk region and Synelnykove in the Kharkiv region.

In addition, the Russians advanced near Myrnohrad in the Donetsk region and Dorozhnyanka in the Zaporizhzhia region.

On 24 January, it was reported that the enemy had advanced near Predtechino and Stupochky.

Read more: Enemy has advanced in Vovchansk and near Vilcha in Kharkiv region and in Pokrovsk in Donetsk region, - DeepState. MAPS