Russia plans to deploy over 1,300 prisoners and people with hepatitis C in assaults in south, Defense Forces say
Russian forces plan to staff assault units in the southern direction with more than 1,300 people from the special contingent, including former prisoners and people with hepatitis C.
Southern Defense Forces spokesperson Vladyslav Voloshyn said this in a comment to Ukrinform, Censor.NET reports.
According to him, this concerns units of Russia’s Vostok group of forces, which are to replenish assault units during January 2026 using the special contingent.
"To staff the enemy assault units of formations within Russia’s Vostok group of forces during January 2026, they are to send more than 1,300 people from the special contingent, including those with hepatitis C," Voloshyn said.
The spokesperson stressed that the enemy uses such people specifically in assault units. "The Russians are throwing people with hepatitis C and those from the special contingent, prisoners, into assault units on the southern front," he said.
According to Voloshyn, the personnel are being formed from various regions of Russia. "This personnel will be drawn from the Moscow and Central Russian military districts," the Southern Defense Forces spokesperson added.
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