Russia plans to deploy over 1,300 prisoners and people with hepatitis C in assaults in south, Defense Forces say

Russian forces plan to staff assault units in the southern direction with more than 1,300 people from the special contingent, including former prisoners and people with hepatitis C.

Southern Defense Forces spokesperson Vladyslav Voloshyn said this in a comment to Ukrinform, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

According to him, this concerns units of Russia’s Vostok group of forces, which are to replenish assault units during January 2026 using the special contingent.

"To staff the enemy assault units of formations within Russia’s Vostok group of forces during January 2026, they are to send more than 1,300 people from the special contingent, including those with hepatitis C," Voloshyn said.

Read more: Russia dropped record number of KABs in south in one day - 106 strikes, - Defence Forces

The spokesperson stressed that the enemy uses such people specifically in assault units. "The Russians are throwing people with hepatitis C and those from the special contingent, prisoners, into assault units on the southern front," he said.

According to Voloshyn, the personnel are being formed from various regions of Russia. "This personnel will be drawn from the Moscow and Central Russian military districts," the Southern Defense Forces spokesperson added.

Read more: Russia has changed tactics in south and intensified air strikes on rear facilities, - Defence Forces