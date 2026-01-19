Russia dropped record number of KABs in south in one day - 106 strikes, - Defence Forces

Over the past day, Russian troops have used a record number of guided aerial bombs in the southern sectors of the front line - 106 KABs

This was reported on air by Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesman for the Southern Defence Forces, according to Censor.NET, citing Suspilne.

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According to him, the enemy maintains a steady intensity of assault operations and combat clashes, while the activity of FPV drones has increased - about 1,800 strikes per day have been recorded.

The most difficult situation remains in the Huliaipole area, as well as near the settlements of Zelene and Varvarivka. The occupiers are trying to bypass the city from the north and cut off logistics routes, while continuing attacks from the south.

Read more: Russians did not advance in the Kramatorsk direction, but are actively storming in Pokrovsk direction, - General Staff

Active attempts at infiltration have also been recorded in the Stepnohirsk and Prymorske areas. If the enemy manages to consolidate its positions there, it may gain the opportunity to advance further towards Zaporizhzhia.

According to Voloshin, Russian troops lost nearly 300 personnel in the southern sectors over the past 24 hours, and more than 2,000 killed and wounded over the past week.

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