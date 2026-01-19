Russians did not advance in the Kramatorsk direction, but are actively storming in Pokrovsk direction, - General Staff

On 18 January, 144 combat clashes between Ukrainian defenders and Russian invaders were recorded on the front line.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Russian strikes on Ukraine

Yesterday, the enemy launched 112 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, dropping 316 guided aerial bombs. In addition, 8,156 kamikaze drones were used to attack 3,875 positions of our troops and populated areas, 70 of which were launched from multiple launch rocket systems.



The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular on the areas of the settlements of Khvyli, Mechetne, Pokrovske in the Dnipropetrovsk region; Verkhnia Tersa, Zhovta Krucha, Tavriiske, Vozdvyzhivka, Zaliznychne, Huliaipole, Dolynka, Svoboda, Rizdvianka, Zirnytsia in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Enemy losses

The Air Force, missile forces, and artillery of the Defence Forces struck 13 areas where enemy personnel and equipment were concentrated, one command and observation post, and an electronic warfare station.

Read more: "Khartiia" repelled attempted assault north of Kharkiv and eliminated 70 occupiers. VIDEO

Combat operations

In the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, there was one combat engagement over the past day, the enemy carried out two air strikes, dropping three aerial bombs, and carried out 99 shellings, including one from a multiple launch rocket system.

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, our troops stopped 10 enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Starytsia, and towards the settlements of Hrafske, Nesterne, and Kruhle.

Yesterday, there were five attacks by the invaders in the Kupiansk direction. Our defenders repelled enemy assaults in the area of Pishchane and towards Kurylivka, Petropavlivka, and Borivska Andriivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked four times, trying to break through our defences in the Yampil area and towards the settlements of Stavky and Oleksandrivka.

Read more: Russia is trying to break through AFUs’ defences in Lyman direction, - AFU

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defence Forces repelled three enemy attacks in the area of the settlement of Pazeno and towards Rai-Oleksandrivka.

The enemy did not conduct any offensive operations in the Kramatorsk direction.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 17 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Ivanopillia, Rusyn Yar, Kleban-Byk, and towards Berestok, Stepanivka, Sofiivka, and Torske.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 50 assaults by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Zatyshok, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Chervonyi Lyman, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, and towards the settlements of Serhiivka, Filiia, Kucheriv Yar, and Novopavlivka.

Read more: Situation in Dronivka area is worsening daily. Enemy is deploying deployment points in Serebrianka forestry, - 81st Brigade

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out five attacks yesterday, towards Ivanivka, Nove Zaporizhzhia, and Radisne.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defence Forces repelled 21 Russian attacks in the areas of Huliaipole, Zelene, and towards Sviatopetrivka, Varvarivka, and Dobropillia.

See more: 133 clashes in 24 hours: Pokrovsk and Huliaypole directions remain hottest, - General Staff. MAP

Two combat clashes took place in the Orikhiv direction, in the area of the village of Plavni.

The enemy did not conduct any offensive operations in the Prydniprovsk direction.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Watch more: Almost thousand occupiers were eliminated by engineering munitions in December, - General Staff. VIDEO