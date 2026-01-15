"Khartiia" repelled attempted assault north of Kharkiv and eliminated 70 occupiers. VIDEO

The 13th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Khartiia" repelled an attempt by the Russian army to storm the Lyptsi direction and destroyed about 70 Russian occupiers.

According to Censor.NET, the brigade demonstrated the work of Khartiia drones.

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What is known?

The brigade noted that Russian troops are continuing their attempts to put pressure on Ukrainian defenders in the Kharkiv region.

During the week, the enemy made attempts to storm the area of responsibility of the 13th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Charter" north of Kharkiv.

The attacks were successfully repelled.

"Thanks to the coordinated interaction of the Charter brigade's infantry, UAV operators, artillerymen and other units, the attempt was unsuccessful. We continue to defend the Kharkiv region and keep Kharkiv under lock and key," the defenders emphasised.

See also: South American volunteers from the Charter Brigade conducted a sweep of the city council in Kupiansk. VIDEO